King Charles true feelings on Prince Andrew’s royal exit laid bare

King Charles had been growing increasingly frustrated with how the controversies surrounding his disgraced brother Prince Andrew had been overshadowing the royal family.

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of Andrew, had shared that the controversial royal will no longer be using his royal titles and honours as it “distracts” from the work of the royals.

The monarch had already been at odds with Andrew over the Royal Lodge and how he had been arrogantly rejecting the order to evict. The former Duke had cited his iron-cast lease on the royal residence.

Charles had cut off his security and funding but Andrew had stayed adamant on enjoying the perks of the royal life, despite the harrowing accusations made against him – from involvement with Jeffery Epstein and allegations to his Chinese spy scandal.

The king, who is undergoing weekly cancer treatment, had been under a lot of duress due to his errant sibling and what next bombshell he is going to drop.

Now, is breathing a sigh of relief as palace insiders reveal King Charles is “glad” with Andrew’s exit.

While Andrew “vigorously” denies that accusations against him, his public image had been tarnished beyond repair, with calls to remove his titles growing with every passing day.

The move seemed to have been expediated after a posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal accuser of Andrew and Epstein, was set to hit the shelves next week.

The excerpts published in The Guardian, leading up to the release of the book, had already caused a stir, hence it seemed that the royals no longer wanted to sink their reputation along with Andrew.