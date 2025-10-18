Inside King Charles, Prince William crucial talks behind Palace doors

King Charles and Prince William exchanged "pointed words" as the senior members of the royal family gathered to make a crucial decision for the monarchy.

For the unversed, on October 17, the well-wishers of British royals must have taken a sigh of relief after Prince Andrew announced that, after deep talks with his family and for the betterment of the institution, he is "giving up on all remaining titles."

The big announcement came after Andrew's infamous friendship with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in the media following an email controversy.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father strongly denied the accusations made against him. He further said that after discussing the situation with King Charles and senior members of the firm, he decided to step back in order to let the good work flourish.

Now, speaking of the word "we" used by Andrew in his message, royal expert Jennie Bond believes that an important discussion definitely took place between the monarch and William behind palace doors.

In conversation with Sky News, she said, "I'm struck by the use of the pronoun 'we'. 'The King, my family and my immediate family, we have concluded that the continued accusations against me distract from the work of His Majesty.'"

She added, "He uses 'we' again later. This is a clear indication that extreme pressure has been put on Prince Andrew to do, if you like, the 'decent thing' and fall on his sword. If he hadn't fallen on this sword, he would have been pushed very firmly onto it."

Jennie shared that the "pointed words" between King Charles and Prince William must have put pressure on Andrew to do the "decent thing."