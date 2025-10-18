Piers Morgan mocks Prince Andrew, sets sights on Harry, Meghan's announcement

Piers Morgan mocks Prince Andrew, awiats for Harry, Meghan's announcmnet

British outspoken TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Andrew, expressing his excitement on the royal's decision to give up his all remaining titles.

Andrew and his ex-wife Ferguson, who still stay together at luxury royal lodge in Windsor even after their separation in 1996, will no longer be using their royal titles.

Morgan has added to Andrew's worries with his bombshell reaction to Andrew's announcement, shared by royal commentator Chris Ship.

The royal expert tweeted, “BREAKING: Prince Andrew voluntarily gives up ALL his titles.”

Responding to the news, Morgan expressed his excitement as he wrote "Wow" along with fire emojis.

The journalist's reaction indicates his intense satisfaction and even glee at Prince Andrew's decision to give up his titles.

Morgan appears thrilled about the consequences Andrew is facing and possibly views this development as a long-overdue accountability measure.

The 60-year-old has also repeatedly demanded that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop their royal titles. He believes they shouldn't be allowed to keep their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they're no longer working royals and have moved to the United States.

According to Morgan, the Sussexes are "trashing the institution" and causing damage to the monarchy, which makes them undeserving of the titles.

Morgan's notable quotes

"Strip them of their titles:" He suggested King Charles III should remove Harry and Meghan's titles.

"They shouldn't be allowed to keep their titles": Morgan expressed his opinion on Good Morning Britain, claiming that the couple's decision to pursue private interests means they shouldn't retain their royal titles.

"Trashing the institution": Morgan blasted the Sussexes for allegedly exploiting their royal status for personal gain.

Britons might not be surprised if Harry and Meghan make a similar announcement about their titles, as they have been enjoying a life of their choice in Montecito with their two children since stepping down as senior royals.