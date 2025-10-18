Prince Harry honours promise to King Charles despite new security battle

Prince Harry honours promise to King Charles amid renewed security battle

Prince Harry had seemingly called for battle once again as the royal family had been embroiled in a crisis situation with Prince Andrew.

While the optics appear terrible in terms of progress towards a reconciliation between King Charles and his younger son, the intentions behind Harry’s latest stunt are not to cause his cancer-stricken father anymore worries but rather pave way for something better.

The Duke of Sussex had renewed his security appeal after he sent a formal letter to the new-appointed Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

It was Harry’s fight against the UK Home Office due to which Palace had held Charles back from communicating with his son. And they had finally reunited in a meeting held at Clarence House last month.

Meghan shares first post just hours after Prince Harry's BBC interview after losing security appeal in May 2025

Prince Harry had hinted that he plans to bring his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK, but he hasn’t been able to do that due to security issues.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that the new security battle is just a way of Harry honouring his promise.

“If there were to be an upgrade to his security arrangements, it could clear the way for him to bring his children – and his wife if she wanted to come – to visit the family back home,” Bond told The Mirror. “And that would be something very special for our elderly monarch.”

Meanwhile, she noted that despite the fact the Harry lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and his children, he is still the “King’s son” and as a former army officer, Harry is “clearly is a target”.

She explained that Harry doesn’t seem to visit UK very often so it “doesn’t seem too much to ask to have security provided by the Metropolitan Police” when he does.

Harry has previously pointed out in his interview with the BBC that former Prime Ministers are given life-long protection but all he is asking for is to “re-assess his risk level and take appropriate action”.