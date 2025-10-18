King Charles to become first English monarch to pray publicly with pope

King Charles will make history as the first reigning English monarch since Henry VIII's break from Rome to pray publicly with a pope during his Vatican state visit on October 23, 2025.

The unprecedented ecumenical service with Pope Leo XIV in the Sistine Chapel represents a landmark moment in Catholic-Anglican relations, with the monarch also accepting the honorary title of "royal confrater" from the Holy See.

The October 22-23 visit will include a service at St Paul Outside the Walls Basilica, where Saxon kings once maintained the apostle's tomb.

A specially crafted throne bearing the royal coat of arms will be installed permanently at the basilica for Charles and his successors, symbolizing enduring spiritual fellowship between the British monarchy and papacy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit marks multiple historic firsts since the Reformation, including joint prayer services that would have been unthinkable for centuries.

The Church of England acknowledged the significance against a backdrop of "mutual distrust" that characterized English-papal relations for generations, noting Charles's decades-long commitment to interfaith dialogue.

The UK Foreign Office emphasized the visit's timing amid global instability, describing strengthened UK-Holy See relations as increasingly vital.

Queen Elizabeth II initiated modern diplomatic engagement as the first British monarch to officially visit the Vatican in 1961, though her son's upcoming prayer service represents an unprecedented theological milestone in the centuries.