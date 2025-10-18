Revolutionary ‘Holy grail’ blood test detects over 50 cancers in early trials

Researchers in a recent breakthrough have developed a game-changing blood test which is designed to detect more than 50 types of cancers during trials.

The Galleri test, designed by American pharmaceutical firm Grail, can identify cancerous DNA fragments that are the part of a tumor and circulating in the blood.

The pioneering blood test is currently being trialled in the NHS.

A significant US trial, Pathfinder 2, showed high efficacy of the revolutionary blood test in detecting cancers at an early stage, which is a more treatable stage.

During the trial, the test diagnosed the cancer signals or symptoms in around 61.6 percent of participants.

Moreover, the test also accurately located the cancer’s primary site in 92 percent of cases, thereby offering promising opportunities in further diagnostic workups.

Around 53.3 percent of new cancers identified were at stage I or II, with 69.3 percent detected at staged I to III.

More significantly, Galleri, also called the holy grail of cancer tests, also achieved a milestone by ruling out the cancer in 99.6 percent of people who did not have the disease.

Sir Harpal Kumar who is the president of International Business and BioPharma at Grail, which pioneered Galleri, acknowledged these remarkable findings.

“We are really very excited and we think this is a further step along the way in really transforming cancer outcomes,” he said.

According to lead researcher Dr Nima Nabavizadeh, associate professor of radiation medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, these findings could "fundamentally change" their methodologies to cancer screening.

These findings are set to be released at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin.