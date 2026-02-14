Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's romance being called a calculated move?

Lewis Hamilton’s new romance with Kim Kardashian is being labelled as a calculated move.

An insider told Radar Online that the 41-year-old British racing driver, who now drives for Ferrari, has ambitions beyond the racetrack and his relationship with Kardashian is an attempt to elevate his global profile.

The renowned American socialite, television personality, and businesswoman owns a shapewear brand SKIMS that is valued at $5 billion, and her strong connections with notable figures might help him achieve his goals.

In January this year, Hamilton and Kardashian were spotted together at the upmarket hotel Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, following the rumours of their “secret romance.”

Onlookers revealed that The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star travelled to England in her private jet for a romantic date.

The pair then flew to Paris to promote SKIMS and Nike collaboration before making an appearance together at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Per the source, “The sequence of events felt almost too seamless to be coincidental. You had the arrival by private jet, the stay at one of the most exclusive country estates in England, and then a swift pivot to Paris for a high-profile fashion collaboration. From the outside, it appeared meticulously arranged.”

"They are both exceptionally media-savvy and acutely aware of how imagery travels in the digital age. Every arrival, every departure, every photograph carries weight. When two figures of that magnitude – each with carefully curated personal brands – are suddenly seen side by side at pivotal public junctures, it naturally invites scrutiny and headlines."

"Partnering – romantically or otherwise – with someone who sits at the very center of fashion and entertainment would be an astute move from a branding perspective for Lewis. Kim has unparalleled reach in those arenas,” stated the source.

Even though their romance will benefit each other in their professional goals, the possibility of “something authentic between them” cannot be invalidated.

“But from a strategic standpoint, the alignment is undeniably powerful. Their worlds overlap in ways that are commercially advantageous for both,” the source claimed.