Can Sydney Sweeney's brand compete with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS? Expert reveals

Does Sydney Sweeney's lingerie brand stand a chance against Kim Kardashian's SKIMS?

Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie brand launch has the public opinion divided, and a PR expert thinks that the actress won’t be able to achieve Kim Kardashian's level of success.

Sweeney drew backlash when she scaled the Hollywood sign and hung bras on it ahead of her brand launch. She has also been marketing the brand by flashing her underwear in public.

A faction of people are also not ok with Syrn being backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

PR expert Ryan McCormick suggested she might struggle to emulate Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

SKIMS has had incredible growth since its launch in 2019 and reached at $5 billion in value in November last year.

He told The Mirror US, Ryan explained, "The Hollywood sign controversy is largely forgettable. Hollywood has been immersed in so many controversies over the years that what Sweeney did was very minor."

He noted that she "did catch people's attention" and explained that "the real obstacle between her and competing with SKIMS isn't this stunt."

"It's brand recognition and longevity. Kim Kardashian has been a public fixture for over 20 years with an established reputation. Sweeney is widely popular but has less than a decade of being truly in peak public consciousness," he added.

However, he highlighted the advantages that the Anyone But You star has.

"What Sydney has that Kim doesn't: freshness, youth, mysteriousness, and untapped potential," he said.

He predicted, "She could go anywhere, to the moon even. The uncertainty of not knowing how far her career will go is part of her appeal."

"Can she overtake SKIMS? It's yet to be seen, but it's off to a very good start," he predicted.