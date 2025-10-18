Referee saves Sumo star from wardrobe slip at Grand Sumo Tournament London! Watch

A referee saved a sumo wrestler from a wardrobe malfunction moment at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, 2025.

The referee was forced to stop a sumo fight due to a malfunction.

The incident happened in the bout 9 fight, when Sumo Ura Kazuki, 33, was taking on rival Shonannoumi Momotaro.

Both wrestlers held their positions as the referee adjusted their garments.

The commentator narrated the referee’s actions, rescuing to preserve the wrestler’s dignity.

He confessed to witnessing a past similar incident where a referee was slower to assist.

He said: “I’ve seen it before… and it’s not a pretty sight.”

The crowd at the Royal Albert Hall responded with a brief laughter and a round of applause.

Netizens shared memes and jokes about the sumo wrestler's wardrobe malfunction.

One such user wrote, "I love how respectful this sport is." Another commenter wrote, "Crackin decision by the ref!"

A third user commented, “Who knew refereeing involved such unique wardrobe malfunctions in sumo wrestling?”

The Royal Albert Hall of Kensington is a historical venue that has a history of 154 years.

Meanwhile Sumo a traditional Japanese wrestling, has a rich history of over 1,500 years, which makes it the world’s oldest sport.

It's a display of both mighty strength and grand ceremony—and having it happen in London is a big deal in itself.

The last time an international sumo event was held in 1991, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This marks just the second occasion ever that the Nihon Sumo Kyokai (Japan Sumo Association) has staged a full Grand Sumo Tournament beyond Japan's borders.

The event will run from October 15-19, 2025.

Bouts typically clock in at about four minutes each, with roughly 20 matches per day for spectators to enjoy.

Sunday caps it off as finale day, complete with trophy handovers and awards.