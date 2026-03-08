Photo: Daniel Radcliffe wanted to leave acting before landing 'Harry Potter' gig

Daniel Radcliffe’s casting director from Harry Potter got candid about how landing the pivotal role proved to be a life changing moment for him.

As fans will be aware, recently, during the Monday, March 2, episode of Today Show, Jamie Lee Curis revealed that she had predicted the casting of Radcliffe as the young Harry long before it actually happened.

In a resurfaced interview from 2020’s Huffington Post, Janet Hirshenson, the casting director from the movies, weighed in on the challenges that arose with the decision to caste Daniel Radcliffe in the hit film series.

Reportedly, this was because J.K. Rowling was really particular about the characteristics of the ideal candidate.

“For Harry, to complicate things, I needed a blue or green-eyed kid because part of Harry is his green eyes or blue-green, but they couldn’t be brown eyes, so that was another elimination thing. We said, ‘Oh, drat! He’s great, but he has brown eyes,’” she said at that time.

Moroever, she revealed that the young actor he was on the verge of giving up on acting when she encouraged him to give the audition a try.

“One evening, David Heyman the producer went to the theatre and he knew Daniel’s father, who was an agent ... so the producer ran into Daniel and his dad and said to Daniel, ‘Why don’t you come in and audition? Think about it.’ So he said, ‘OK,’” she recalled.