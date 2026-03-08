Grok ‘Imagine’ feature surges to 314 million visits amid viral success and global backlash

The recent launch of Grok’s “Imagine” feature-an AI image generation tool and integrated into the X platform-has triggered a massive surge in user engagement. The tool, which turns text prompts into 10-second 720p videos, launched in 2025 and saw major upgrades by early 2026. It is now available via applications and to developers.

Creators are sharing delightful animated blue horses in 1980s art styles, surreal desert scenes, and intricate mermaid designs, with many calling the tool addictive and a meme goldmine. However, following previous incidents of Grok generating sexualized images of-which triggered probes in the UK and EU -xAI has since added stricter filters and limited access to paid users.

In this connection, Musk said: “Grok is super fun and easy to use.”

The post sparked a wave of intriguing comments, including one user who wrote,"Grok is like the Grokious warriors who are changing the world every day.”

Second said, “I used Grok Imagine to edit this movie poster to symbolize your fight to save humanity from extinction by a misaligned AI. It is better than Photoshop and takes a lot less time.”

Grok is addictive and fun; it recorded over 300 million visits last month so it is not surprising that engagement is soaring. Unlike many competitors, the tools were initially rolled out to allow rapid and high-volume content creation.