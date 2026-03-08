Drake's new social media story shows proud dad moment

Drake shares his father praising him on social media

Drake often shares tributes to his father, Dennis Graham, on his social media. But his latest post is a clip of his dad, explaining why he knew Drizzy was special when he was a kid.



It was a throwback interview with Dennis at TMZ's The Red Pill podcast.

Host Van Lathan asked him, "You ever look at him and just—I mean, obviously you're proud of him—but do you ever just look at him and say, 'That's my son.' He's the biggest star in the world?"

In response, Dennis said, "Always". I always say that. I always tell people, "That's my son." And people say, "We know, Dennis!" We know he's your son!" But I'm just so proud of him."

Lanthan further asked, "Did you know?" Like, when he was a kid, did you know he was going to be this?

The Grammy winner's father, in reply, admitted he did not know he would become the world's biggest star, but he had known he had something special in him.

"I knew he was going to be something. I didn't know he was going to be the biggest star in the world, but I knew he was going to be something special."

Dennis, then, recalled a Drake childhood story to drive home his point.

"Because at five years old, he was sitting in the back of my car, and I was playing a song that I had written. And he started singing the melody to it."

He continued at five years old. And I looked back at him, and I said, "Aubrey, do you know that song?" And he said, "No, Dad, I'm just following you." And he was right on the nose. Every note.

Despite Drake's light-hearted tribute to his father, there were instances in their relationship when their dispute broke out in public.

In 2019, the Energy hitmaker went public with what he described as being "so hurt" after his father said in an interview that the rapper exaggerated the "absentee father" story because "it sells records".