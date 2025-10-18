2025 Daytime Emmy Awards: Check out the complete winner list 

The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of daytime television, bringing together soap opera stars and daytime hosts to honor their outstanding work.
Held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on October 17, the 52nd annual awards ceremony was hosted by Mario Lopez for the fourth time.
General Hospital led the pack with several wins, while Drew Barrymore took home her first Emmy award. Here are some of the notable winners:
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital - WINNER
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark - WINNER
The View
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show — WINNER
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight - WINNER
Extra
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Delicious Miss Brown - WINNER
Emeril Cooks
Lidia's Kitchen
Selena + Restaurant
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital - WINNER
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - WINNER
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital
Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless - WINNER
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital - WINNER
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless
Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital - WINNER
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight - WINNER
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood
Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital - WINNER
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital - WINNER
The Young and the Restless
The 2025 Daytime Emmys were presented in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 17 and streamed live on watch.theemmys.tv and on the Emmys app.
Nicki Minaj makes strong statement about Britney Spears’ drama with ex
Selena Gomez supports Taylor Swift’s new album as pop star faces backlash
The 'Magic Mike' star confirms he popped the question to the TV personality back in June
Katie stunned the audience when she named her alleged attacker-a secret she had withheld for years
Charli XCX takes major step in career amid Taylor Swift feud
Kim Kardashian reflects on her daughter North’s passion about Hollywood