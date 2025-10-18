2025 Daytime Emmy Awards: Check out the complete winner list

The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of daytime television, bringing together soap opera stars and daytime hosts to honor their outstanding work.

Held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on October 17, the 52nd annual awards ceremony was hosted by Mario Lopez for the fourth time.

General Hospital led the pack with several wins, while Drew Barrymore took home her first Emmy award. Here are some of the notable winners:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark - WINNER

The View

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show — WINNER

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark

Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight - WINNER

Extra

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Delicious Miss Brown - WINNER

Emeril Cooks

Lidia's Kitchen

Selena + Restaurant

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital - WINNER

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - WINNER

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital

Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital - WINNER

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital - WINNER

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight - WINNER

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood

Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER

The Young and the Restless

The 2025 Daytime Emmys were presented in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 17 and streamed live on watch.theemmys.tv and on the Emmys app.