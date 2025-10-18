Mason Cox announces his own delisting in emotional video

Collingwood premiership hero Mason Cox has announced his departure from the club in an emotional video posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 18.

The 34-year-old played 10 games this year, including the two finals: the win against Adelaide and the final loss to Brisbane.

Cox made his iconic debut on Anzac Day 2016, kicking the first goal of the game in front of 85,082 people at the MCG.

Mason Cox, known as “American Pie”, became a 2023 premiership winner and a heroic figure for his remarkable performance.

Cox is known for its phenomenal performance in the 2018 preliminary round against Richmond and for being a member of the 2023 premiership side.

The trailblazing player expresses his feelings in an Instagram video, saying, “I just want to send a massive thank you to all of the people that have really shown so much and care for me over the years.”

“It’s a crazy experience to look back on, and so many people have shaped me into the person I am today.”

Furthermore, Cox extended his thanks to the coaches and staff who had supported him, in addition to being a premiership player.

He further said, “I just want to thank this message out to the Collingwood family, and the best supporters in the world who have shown so much love and compassion over the years…"

"It’s a crazy journey to try to describe what it means, and the feeling of having 100,000 people screaming USA at the MCG is unbelievable.” he further added.

Cox said that he was quite excited about this journey, as it taught resilience, gratitude and appreciation and that he was appreciative of it.

The club has yet to issue an official confirmation of Cox’s delisting, he is free to sign with another club if he gets the chance and will be the sixth departure from the team.

Charlie Dean, Ash Johnson, Fin Macrae and Oleg Markov were all delisted.

Hoskin Elliott retired, and Brody Michocek was traded to Melbourne.

Additionally, Brownlow medalist Tom Mitchell is out of contract and in limbo.

It is not confirmed whether he will retire or pursue his career at another AFL club, but he was pretty excited about what comes next in his career.