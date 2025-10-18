Meghan Markle celebrates big news after Buckingham Palace statement

Meghan Markle appears to be over the moon as she received an exciting update just hours after Buckingham Palace announced major news about a royal’s titles.

On Friday, Prince Andrew issued a statement in which he gave up his royal titles and honours as accusations about him continued to “distract from the work” King Charles and the Royal Family.

Following the news, the Duchess of Sussex, who is still able to use her royal title, kept the focus on her own personal achievements as she shared her happiness with her fans on social media.

“Oh friends… big news!” she shared Lemonada Media’s post on her Instagram Story, adding three pink heart emojis.

“Confessions of a Female Founder with @Meghan just won Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category at the national @SignalAward, and we are also a Listener’s Choice winner! Your votes made this happen,” the caption read for the post.

They expressed being “so grateful for all the love, listens, and shares” and thanked the fans for “being part of our little podcast family”.

Andrew has shared a statement via Buckingham Palace that it was after a “discussion” with the King and his “immediate and wider family” – which is understood to include Prince William – that he is giving up the use of his royal titles.

The former Duke of York had been accused of several wrongdoings – including his controversial friendship with paedophile Jefferey Epstein and the sex scandals about him – causing embarrassment and shame for the royals.

There had also been debate about taking away Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles after they left the royal family in 2020. They are slammed for badmouthing the royals in public interviews. However, their ‘crimes’ pale in comparison to the allegations against Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Though, it seems that Meghan appears to be unfazed by the matter and keeping the focus on her family for now.