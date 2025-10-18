Finneas reveals wedding planning details with fiancée Claudia Sulewski

Finneas share details about wedding planning with fiancé Claudia Sulewski

Finneas got candid about supporting his fiancé Claudia Sulewski’s as she takes the lead in wedding planning.

The Till Forever Fall Apart singer announced his engagement to Sulewski on September 24 via Instagram.

Following the big announcement, the Grammy winner opened up about their upcoming wedding, expressing his heartfelt support for Sulewski as they prepare to tie the knot.

"I will be a hype man," he told the People magazine during the premiere of Nobody Wants This. "If she gives me multiple choices, I will give her my preference. “

He continued, “But I want her to love everything about it, and I am very easy to please, so I will for sure love everything about it. Yeah."

Billie Eilish's brother also spoke about the relief he felt after successfully proposing to his long-time lover.

"I was nervous and I was not, on the day it was going well and I felt really happy, but just leading up to it, there were so many elements I wanted to get right," he said.

Finneas added, "There were a couple months where I was just lying awake at night. So that was a real sigh of relief when that all worked out."

The couple first met in 2018 through a dating app. Finneas experienced love at first sight, which inspired him to write a song about her on the same day titled after her name, Claudia. It was then released in February in 2019.