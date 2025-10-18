Kylie Jenner had different career in mind: ‘Pop Star’

Kylie Jenner is stepping into a whole new spotlight, and this time, it’s not for makeup or fashion.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder just made her music debut with Fourth Strike, a collaboration with Los Angeles duo Terror Jr., released earlier this week.

Credited under her longtime alter ego “King Kylie,” Jenner opened up about her experience recording the track in a YouTube Q&A shared on October 16.

“Well, you know, this is, like, my dream,” Jenner admitted.

“I’ve been talking about this since I came out of the womb. I, like, wanted to be a pop star — or, I don’t know what I am. But I just, like, never had the confidence.”

The reality star shared that turning 28 gave her the motivation to finally try something she’d always wanted to do.

“I think turning 28 just does something to you,” she said. “I’m gonna be 30 soon, and I just don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets, and this is something I’ve always wanted to try.”

While she made it clear she’s not trying to compete with powerhouse vocalists, Jenner said, “I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything.” Instead, her focus was on the experience itself.

“I always wanted to try to see if I can do it. The first recording session I was really nervous. I had, like, three margaritas — or vodka sodas, actually,” she joked.

Her collaboration with Terror Jr. started in a creative and relaxed setting, an RV studio parked in her driveway, where she recorded for about four or five hours before heading into a proper studio.

“I feel like I needed that experience, which was also really fun,” she explained. “I mean, we took a lot of time working on this song.”

Jenner said she quickly grew more confident once she heard herself sing.

“I was really nervous, but after, I think, I heard the first line, I was like, ‘Wow, I sound like an angel,’” she shared, laughing.

When asked if she plans to release more music, Jenner didn’t rule it out.

“I hope so. I would love to try,” she teased. “That was so much fun. I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s, like, make an album. And if we’re not feeling it, we’ll just listen to it ourselves.”

Fourth Strike also ties into the return of her “King Kylie” persona, with a new Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by the theme launching on Saturday, October 18.

For Jenner, it seems like this creative chapter is about rediscovering her confidence — and having fun while doing it.