Holly Willoughby offers support to 'wobbly' Fearne Cotton after ex Ian Watkin'S death

Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton are believed to have reconnected last year after drifting apart following the end of their time filming Celebrity Juice together in 2018.

The two reportedly bonded again through a shared interest in wellness and a holistic approach to life.

Their renewed friendship comes after a difficult year for both women.

Holly stepped down from This Morning and revealed she had been 'living in fear' after learning that security guard Gavin Plumb had plotted to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Meanwhile, Fearne, who has been open about her mental health struggles, was coping the news of her ex-partner Ian Watkin's death in prison.

Recently, she has shared posts about feelings of being 'wobbly,' and Holly has shown her support by sending love and support, the Mirror reports.

On Tuesday, Fearne shared a video on social media, in which she opened up about the things she's learned over the past week.

The video was posted on Instagram, alongside the caption:

'Four life lessons from this week. I am not feeling well. My brain is a bit wobbly at the moment but I am grasping the lessons life is chucking my way. Which of these interests you the most or rings true?'

The pair previously reunited in 2022 to film the final episode of Celebrity Juice with host Keith Lemon.

Holly later shared photos from the evening on her Instagram, capturing the moment of their reunion.