Prince Andrew officially announces exit from royal family

King Charles broke final thread with brother Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has at last issued an official statement, announcing his exit as a royal by "giving up on all remaining titles."

The Prince is however still denying every allegation that has tied him up since the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein case.

He will no longer use his remaining royal titles or honours, including the Duke of York, marking one of the most significant personal concessions in modern royal history.

The 65-year-old royal confirmed the decision in a formal statement issued with the agreement of King Charles, saying it followed “discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family.”

“We have concluded that the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said.

“I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

Andrew, who stepped back from public life five years ago after his explosive BBC Newsnight interview, said he stands by that decision but “must now go a step further.”

Royal sources suggest the decision reflects a desire to protect the monarchy’s image as King Charles works to streamline the institution and distance it from lingering controversies.

Though the Prince will reportedly retain his style as a royal by birth, he will no longer use the Duke of York title in any official or private capacity end to his royal career that once saw him serve as one of the Queen’s most trusted sons.

The palace has yet to comment further, but insiders say the move represents “the final closing of a chapter” for the disgraced royal.