King Charles' bold royal order sparks new debate

King Charles has reportedly encountered an expected issue after overturning a cost saving measure put in place by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch is now said to be taking steps to resolve the problem, which centres on the royal livery used for staff at the Royal Mews.

The Royal Mews, located at Buckingham Palace, is a 200-year-old institution responsible for organising road transport for the King and other members of the Royal Family.

This includes everything from traditional horse-drawn carriages to modern vehicles.

Renowned as one of the most finest operational stables in the world, the Royals Mews also maintains the famous Gold State Coach and the striking uniforms-or-livery-worn by royal staff during formal events.

According to the Mail, Queen Elizabeth was famously thrifty in this area, reportedly refusing to commission new sets of the ceremonial scarlet and gold livery used at state occasions.

Columnist Ephraim Hardcastle writes: 'The late Queen, even frugal, refused to buy new scarlet and gold livery worn on state occasions. Instead, staff, mainly from the Royal Mews, had to be found who fitted the existing outfits, most of which go back to Queen Victoria's day.'

'Now the King has reversed the policy. New scarlet and gold outfits have finally been commissioned for the Royal Mews wardrobes. Charles has discovered he has been lumbered with the expense of providing larger sizes.'

'Victorian flunkies' were smaller and less portly back in the day.'