Prince William shakes with tears over spouse's suicide note

Prince William’s emotional note revealed

Prince William's heartfelt letter to Rhian Mannings has touched hearts across the UK.

Rhian, who tragically lost both her infant son and husband to suicide within days in 2012, founded the charity 2wish to support families affected by sudden loss.

In a recent interview marking World Mental Health Day, she shared on Instagram that receiving a personal letter from the Prince of Wales was a deeply moving gesture.

She expressed that the letter, which acknowledged her openness and the impact of her work, was a "letter of thanks" that she would "truly treasure forever"

"I came home from work today to find the most beautiful letter waiting for me - a letter of thanks from Prince William," she wrote in the caption.

"He thanked me for welcoming him into our home and for speaking so openly about Paul and George. He even mentioned Mum and the children, which really touched my heart."

During their conversation, Prince William became visibly emotional as Rhian recounted her experiences. He acknowledged the difficulty of discussing such painful topics, stating, "It's just hard to ask you questions..."

In a broader effort to address the UK's suicide crisis, the Royal Foundation, led by Prince William and Kate Middleton, announced a £1 million donation to 2wish and other organizations.

This funding aims to establish the National Suicide Prevention Network, focusing on accessible support and collaboration among agencies to prevent suicide

Rhian's children, Holly and Isaac, were also present during the interview. They described Prince William as "just so normal," noting that he spoke to them as if he were someone they knew, making the experience feel "very special"

This exchange between the Prince and Rhian Mannings not only highlights the personal impact of loss but also emphasizes the importance of compassion and support in addressing mental health challenges.