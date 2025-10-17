Prince Harry’s security exposed, expert warns public details are 'concerning'

Prince Harry’s U.K. visit sparked fresh security concerns last month after a female stalker reportedly came dangerously close to the Duke on two separate occasions.

In the wake of the incidents, Harry reached out to the new head of security and crime prevention, Shabana Mahmood, calling for a reassessment of the risks to him and his family.

This week, security expert Hannah from The Telegraph weighed in on the situation, raising alarms about just how much information regarding Harry’s protection has entered the public domain.

“It concerns me, I have to say, the amount that is made public about Harry’s security,” she told reporters.

“The royal family are very careful never to talk about security. And in some ways, that’s helpful, because it means they don’t have to answer questions from the likes of us about security costs and other details.”

Hannah warns that transparency around Prince Harry’s protection could be backfiring, telling listeners, “The real purpose of keeping quiet is to avoid flagging any flaws in their security.

It’s not that every single royal has full-time police protection in this country. They simply choose not to say, ‘This one has it, this one doesn’t, and this one’s going to an event.’”

She adds, “It worries me that people around the Duke don’t seem to have the same approach that has worked successfully for many years.”

The security expert also speculates on why Harry and his team appear so open about his security, linking it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile appearances in Paris, New York, and Washington, D.C.