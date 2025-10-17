Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley react to KISS bandmate Ace Frehley's shock death

Former KISS drummer Peter Criss also paid tribute to Ace Frehley

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are mourning the sudden and shocking loss of their longtime former KISS bandmate Ace Frehley.

The KISS guitarist and co-founder passed away at the age of 74 on October 16, weeks after suffering a fall at his home. Hours before his death was announced, TMZ reported that Frehley had been on a ventilator for weeks, and that his family was considering turning off life support.

Reacting to the news, Simmons, 76, and Stanley, 73, paid tribute to Frehley in a joint statement.

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

They added, “He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy,” even though Frehley left the band in 1982 followed by years of ups and downs between the former bandmates.

Stanley also posted a personal tribute on X, recalling a fond memory with Frehley from a year after the band was formed.

“I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door,” he wrote. “I thought, ‘Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!’” he recalled, only to realise that it was Ace.

Former KISS drummer Peter Criss also shared an emotional message, writing on his website, “With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him… I love you my brother.”

Frehley’s family confirmed that the guitarist died in Morristown, N.J., following a recent fall at home. “We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” they said, noting that “the magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions.”

In a September 25 Instagram update, Frehley’s team claimed the fall was “minor” and the musician was “fine,” but he had to cancel his upcoming shows per doctor’s orders. TMZ reported that Frehley was suffering from a brain bleed and was not getting better on the ventilator.

Best known for his hit New York Groove, Frehley’s larger-than-life spirit and blistering guitar solos helped define KISS’s sound and left a legacy that will live on forever.