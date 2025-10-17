Meghan Markle toasts women in business at exclusive LA dinner by Emma Grede

Meghan Markle recently appeared on the 'Aspire with Emma Grede' podcast

Meghan Markle joined Emma Grede in raising a glass to their fellow women in business at an exclusive LA event earlier this week.

The Duchess of Sussex secured a spot at this year’s "A Seat At The Table" hosted by the entrepreneur in designer Kelly Wearstler’s home on Wednesday, October 15. The exclusive annual dinner champions “more seats, more voices, and more women leading, building, and owning their power.”

Having started her own lifestyle brand As Ever earlier this year, Meghan joined an all-female power-table of entrepreneurs and public figures, including former Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, Russian tennis pro Maria Sharapova, former US Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Nicole Avant, and more.

Grede, 43, later shared photos from the evening to her Instagram, showing Meghan, 44, in a sleek tan two-piece suit, crisp white shirt, and gold Aurate necklace, completing the look with black Balenciaga heels and a slicked-back hairstyle.

The former Suits actress was seated right next to Grede as the host made her toast, celebrating the “most incredible group of women… building incredible businesses.”

It’s not the first time the two women have connected. Meghan previously joined Grede on her Aspire with Emma Grede podcast in June, where she spoke about embracing her authentic self.

“You have to be authentic,” Meghan said, referencing her viral maternity ward dance video with her husband Prince Harry, which she shared on Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

The star-studded LA dinner was the latest in a string of powerful appearances by Meghan. Just a day prior, she took the stage at Fortune’s Most Powerful Summit in Washington, D.C. During a session titled “Next Level Influence: A Conversation With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," she opened up about navigating her partnership with Prince Harry after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

The royal couple immediately signed on with Netflix, and their first project was the bombshell 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan.

Most recently, Meghan expanded her partnership with the streaming giant for her cooking and lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York City for a Mental Health Awareness gala, where they received the Humanitarians of the Year Award for their Archewell foundation’s ongoing work and advocacy for child protection on social media.

The couple then spent a few more days in the Big Apple, meeting with old friends including tennis legend Serena Williams and feminist icon Gloria Steinem.