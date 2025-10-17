Prince William hails brave paramedic speaking out after shocking assault

Prince William salutes frontline courage in London

Prince William praised the courage of first responders during a heartfelt visit to the London Ambulance Service headquarters in Waterloo on Friday, highlighting the importance of speaking out against abuse on the job.

The Prince met paramedic Charlotte Miller, who bravely recounted being sexually assaulted during a call-out to Edgware Road, a man groped her and exposed himself, later receiving a nine-month jail sentence.

Speaking with William, Charlotte said, “It’s always going to be scary, but big up to my manager and my team, who were all brilliant in their support of me speaking out about it.”

The Prince responded warmly, telling her, “You could never bore me. But does it play on your mind more now, when you go out on jobs?”

William, who has long championed mental health support for emergency staff, drew on his own experience as an Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot to underline the challenges frontline responders face daily.

He also met Katy Crichton, head of health and wellbeing, and other team members who provide vital mental health services to paramedics like Miss Miller, emphasizing the need for both practical and emotional support in such demanding roles.

His busy week shows no signs of slowing down. After jetting across London, the Prince also squeezed in a joint trip to Northern Ireland with Kate, and made the journey to RAF Benson alongside Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein.

Despite the whirlwind schedule, the couple are expected to take a short breather from royal duties as their children enjoy October half term.

The pause comes amid preparations for their highly anticipated move from Adelaide Cottage to their “forever home,” Forest Lodge, giving the family a chance to settle into the next chapter of life in Windsor.