King Charles leaves Britons upset with delay in crucial decision

King Charles received key advice in order to save the royal family from the ongoing crisis.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew once again portrayed the royals in a negative light with his shocking sympathetic message to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2010, the Duke of York publicly confessed to not being in contact with the paedophile. However, it turned out to be a lie as his email to Epstein in 2011 showcased his support for the controversial financier.

He wrote, "It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"

Andrew concluded his note as "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG." KG stands for Knight of the Garter, an honour which he still holds despite not being an active working royal.

Now, a royal commentator, Andrew Lownie, claimed that the King and Buckingham Palace need to take this matter "seriously" amid demands to ban the Duke.

As per Newsweek, he said, "This is more pressure on Andrew, it's more evidence, and so I think most people don't know about The Billionaires Playboy Club, so they feel this is new."

Mr Lownie added, "It's more pressure and clearly the press are moving in on Andrew in a big way. It seems to me the palace needs to take it seriously. They're going through the motions, but I don't see any concrete action being taken."

Speaking of his Knight of the Garter title, the royal expert believes it should be removed by now.