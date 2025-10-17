Meghan Markle 'reignites feud' with royal family

Meghan Markle has been accused of taking a brutal dig at the royal family with her latest remarks, deepening devide amid King Charles and Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts.

The Duchess of Sussex's recent appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington, DC, brought her back to the spotlight.

The former Suits star seemingly reminded fans of her 2020 exit from the royal family as she spoke of her and Harry's decision to step away from the royal family.

The 44-year-old admitted to embracing uncertainty, finding strength in the unknown. She tried to address the situation in her own words, seemingly dispelling doubts and misconceptions by stating it was never planned or intended.

She said: "I think five years ago was a very different situation for all of us. Archie was so little, and I had just gotten pregnant with Lili around that same time. So we were nesting. Nesting and healing."

Meghan continued, "And also, I don't know if I had the bandwidth at that time to think about what the 'big picture' dream was."

She went on: "There was no plan. It was just 'let's just get through these next couple of years', create community, which was always so important to both of us in our new environment."

However, royal expert Hilary Fordwich weighed in on the mother-of-two's statement, telling Fox News Digital that the Duchess' speech at the summit was a way to "reshape her narrative" while making subtle jabs at the royal family.

"Her remarks are less than subtle jabs again at the monarchy’s supposed interpersonal shortcomings."

She continued to explain: "MM [Meghan Markle] is yet again doing her utmost to reshape her narrative, yet again banging on subtly with past grievances regarding discomfort within the royal family, while again projecting her independence."

Fordwich continued: "She loses either way. Either she is oblivious to the digs she is making or they are deliberate. If she’s oblivious, then she lacks self-awareness. If they are deliberate, she reinforces all those who see her as traitorous and vindictive."

She highlighted that Meghan's cryptic ‘nesting, healing,’ comments and references to the lack of a plan come across as rebuking royal norms while being so self-centered they further confirm her total lack of institutional loyalty."

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, agreed this was Meghan taking a jab at the royal family.

She shared he knowledge about Meghan's recent moves, claiming: "Meghan is in her midst of a PR blitz promoting her brand. She is determined to succeed in building her commercial empire."

Chard claimed: "Meghan has no allegiance to the British Royal Family or UK. She does, however, know the value of the Royal Family to her brand and will ensure that she is attached to this valuable asset."