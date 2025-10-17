Prince Andrew to 'leave' Royal Lodge on Prince William order

Prince Andrew to 'evacuate' from royal lodge on Prince William order

Prince William and Princess Kate faced another major problem ahead of entering into a happy phase of their lives.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are shifting to their "forever home", Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, in the coming weeks.

Catherine and William are reportedly planning to give a fresh start to their children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, after going through health woes in 2024.

But, it has been reported that the Waleses' new home is closer to the "disgraced" Duke of York's Royal Lodge, which might not sit well with the future King.

According to the Mirror, royal expert Sarah Vine wrote, "I can’t say for certain, of course, but I don’t imagine Prince William – or for that matter, the Princess of Wales – has much time for friends and associates of known sex traffickers."

She added, "And given that they have decided to make Windsor their ‘forever home’, are they really going to tolerate Bad Uncle Andrew living it up next door?"

Sarah claimed that William and Catherine want to maintain "distance," which would be a serious threat to Andrew and his future at the royal lodge.

Till now, King Charles, who appears to be "shiedling" his brother as he stays in the massive royal house, but the royal commentator warned the Duke of York about Prince William's possible order to evacuate.