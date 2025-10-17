Raging inferno engulfs buildings at southeast London,forcing immediate evacuations

A fire incident caused immediate chaos after a massive blaze erupted near Forest Hill train station in southeast London on October 17, 2025, reports the BBC.

Videos circulated online showed a fire that broke out near the train station, sending thick plumes of smoke puffing into the sky, visible from miles away.

As soon as the incident was reported, emergency services immediately rushed to the scene with multiple fire brigades, police units, and ambulances as part of the prompt response.

100 of firefighters rushed for rescue operations, transport services closed, businesses affected

As reported by the BBC, almost 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters rushed to the spot to rescue stranded people, forcing authorities to evacuate the entire area.

Witnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the building, causing chaos among residents and commuters.

Moreover, a few witnesses also confirmed hearing loud bangs from the area after the flame intensified.

The London Fire Brigade service reported that the fire affected a shop on the ground floor of the building, with residential flats situated above.

Residents were told to evacuate the building, and locals living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smoke.

Firefighters were seen working tirelessly to battle the flames from multiple angles using aerial ladders and water jets to bring the blaze under control.

Witnesses appreciated how they quickly entered the burning building and rescued people, as there have been no serious injuries reported.

Transport for London (TFL) confirmed that in and out services in Forest Hill station were severely disrupted, and bus routes also faced diversions.

TFL informed that trains are either canceled or diverted as a safety precaution, and roads are cordoned off.

Moreover, local businesses and communities were also affected as shops and restaurants were closed.

Following the incident, authorities quickly set up temporary emergency shelters for displaced individuals, while community centers also offered support to affected families.

While the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, some people assumed that the blazing fire might be due to a gas canister or an electrical equipment explosion.

Furthermore, the area is expected to remain closed till the engineers declare it safe.

TFL advises travelers to check the updates before beginning their next commute.