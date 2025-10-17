Prince Harry makes alarming health admission amid King Charles cancer

Prince Harry highlighted a growing problem among men during his father, King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex joined researcher Zac Seidler, journalist Brooke Baldwin, and other special guests at a meaningful session conducted by Movember.

Movember is known as an annual event which takes place to shed light on men's mental health, suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

In the video, Harry opened up about the importance of opening up to fellow men and urged giving "men and boys permission to talk about these things."

The Duke of Sussex further stated, "I believe what the goal is to encourage the conversation [related to health issues faced by men] to become so normal that you can just have it with your mate."

The official Instagram page of the Movember Institute highlighted findings from the U.S. Real Face of Men’s Health Report, which revolved around men's health across America.

This report emphasises the urgent need to openly discuss the issues that men face in our society.

Such reports and promoting talk around men's health issues will "impact on partners, families, and communities, and the bold, community-led solutions that could lead to a brighter future."

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry's alarming health admission came amid King Charles' battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.