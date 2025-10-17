Prince Harry's hair treatment driving Meghan Markle's intimacy further away

Why Prince Harry can’t outrun the baldness gene

Prince Harry may have once been famous for his fiery red locks, but recent photos from Montecito show his crown noticeably thinning, a reminder that even royals aren’t immune to male-pattern baldness.

Sources tell RadarOnline that the Duke has turned to a mix of finasteride and minoxidil to hold onto what remains, despite potential side effects like headaches, mood swings, and even sexual dysfunction.

“He’s very selfconscious about his hair,” a source revealed. “Friends say there’s been little intimacy between him and Meghan for a long time, they live more like colleagues or co-parents than a couple.

He’s become obsessed with keeping what’s left, even if the meds mess with his hormones. People say he’s trading off his manhood for vanity but for Harry, it’s about control. His appearance is one of the few things he feels he can still manage.”

The insider added with a wink: “He joked about not wanting to go bald like William, but now the joke’s on him.”

Despite past speculation that Harry may have had a transplant after flaunting fuller hair in 2016, his thinning crown suggests the battle is far from over.

Once a full-headed royal heartthrob, the Duke is now navigating the delicate and very public balance between vanity, self-image, and the harsh reality of hair loss.

Observers have been quick to spot the difference between Prince Harry’s real-life hairline and the lush, digitally darkened locks featured in his past BetterUp promotional images.

While the Duke once sported a fiery red mane, recent photos from Montecito show his crown continuing to thin despite rumors of a transplant back in 2016.

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Asim Shahmalak weighed in on Harry’s hair woes, noting, “Most of his hair loss is around the crown.

The baldness gene isn’t as dominant in him as it is in William, but he’s losing it steadily. Treatments can delay the process, but they can’t stop it entirely.”

Experts warn that the hair-loss drugs reportedly favored by Harry finasteride and minoxidil come with a cost. “They can be effective, but not without risks,” a London-based hair restoration specialist told RadarOnline.

“We’ve seen cases of impotence, depression, and hormonal imbalances. It’s a delicate trade off especially for someone living under the world’s microscope.”

In the end, Harry’s battle against baldness may not just be about vanity but about control in a life where so little remains private.