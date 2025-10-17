Duke of Kent returns to Westminster Cathedral for second time in month

The Duke was joined by Andrew Parker Bowles, the former spouse of Queen Camilla, for the solemn occasion

The Duke of Kent was among those in attendance at the requiem mass for Field Marshal Lord Guthrie, held at Westminster Cathedral.

Just a month earlier, the 90-year-old cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth-had led a farewell service for his wife, Katherine, Duchess of Kent, at the same Catholic cathedral.

During Wednesday's ceremony, the Duke was joined by Andrew Parker Bowles, the former spouse of Queen Camilla, for the solemn occasion.

Also present were former British tennis player Debbie Javans and former Cabinet minister turned GB News broadcaster Michael Portillo, along with members of Lord Guthrie's family and military representatives.

Marking his 90th birthday on October 9, the Duke arrived dressed in a formal black attire and joined the congregation in honouring the late Charles Ronald Llewelyn Guthrie, who passed away on September 18 at the age of 86.

The service took place in the same cathedral where the Duke had recently bid farewell to his wife, who passed away on September 4 at the age of 92.

The Duchess of Kent, whom the Duke married in 1961, was honoured in a funeral service on September 16, attended by senior royals including King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

At Wednesday's mass, the Duke was accompanied by the couple's three children and their ten grandchildren, offering him support during the emotional tribute.