Royal family celebrates milestone with Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla celebrates with loved ones after King Charles' important message

King Charles III's office shared a delightful video of Queen Camilla's celebration marking a milestone day at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, October 16.

The royal family issued an update as the Queen graced the National Harvest Festival Service on World Food Day.

In the mesmerising video, shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, The 77-year-old can be seen celebrating farmers and their vital role in feeding the nation.

The Palace wrote along with the clip, "the Service featured readings by Charles Dance, @MattBakerOfficial, and a special poem, Bread of Heaven, by Poet Laureate @SimonArmitage_Official."

It added: "Her Majesty also met representatives from food distribution charities working to tackle hunger across the UK."

The Queen was all smiles and in high spirits at the service, giving thanks to farmers in recognition of their vital contribution to the nation.

The event - organised by Love British Food in partnership with food distribution charities including Trussell Trust, City Harvest, The Felix Project, and The Coronation Food Project - brought together 2,000 representatives from across the food, farming, food redistribution, and food bank sectors.