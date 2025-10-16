King Charles joins Indigenous Australian community for momentous occasion

King Charles III attends the ceremony held at Australia House

King Charles paid tribute to Australia’s Indigenous heritage this week, marking the 40th anniversary of the historic handback of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa to its Traditional Owners.

According to the Australian High Commission, the monarch attended a special ceremony in London on Thursday, October 16, to honour the milestone.

The event, held at Australia House, celebrated the 1985 moment when the Hawke Government officially returned the title deeds of the sacred Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park to the Aṉangu people — the region’s First Nations custodians.

During that handback ceremony nearly four decades ago, hundreds gathered at the base of Uluṟu to witness Governor General Sir Ninian Stephen pass over the deeds, while Aṉangu leaders signed a 99-year lease agreement for joint management of the land.

On Thursday, King Charles met nine Aṉangu Traditional Owners who had travelled from Australia for the commemoration, supported by the Australian High Commission.

The King joined guests for a traditional performance and viewed a short film highlighting the enduring cultural significance of the Handback.

The Aṉangu people, who speak Yankunytjatjara and Pitjantjatjara, will continue the celebrations later this month with a public concert at the Talinguṟu Nyakunytjaku sunrise site on October 25.

The occasion also marks the King’s ongoing connection with Australia, following 17 visits — his most recent being in 2024, when he and Queen Camilla celebrated the 200th anniversary of New South Wales Parliament.