Prince Harry looks 'dull and lost' despite receiving Humanitarians Award

Prince Harry appeared 'dull,' and 'sad,' and seemingly deep in thought during his recent visit to New York, after he and Meghan Markle accepted the prestigious 'Humanitarians of the Year Award'

According to an observer in the audience at the World Mental Health Festival-an event supported by the couple- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex displayed 'very businesslike' body language throughout the appearance.

Reflecting on Harry's demeanour, the onlooker said:

'You got the impression his life had taken a wrong turn. Harry just looked sad, anxious and tired. He obviously hates speaking in front of a crowd.'

The festival features three panels sponsored by the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation, aligning with their ongoing passion projects in the mental health space.

The anonymous attendee added: 'I had hoped that they would be on the panel but each got up and read a speech from a teleprompter to kick off a session each.'

Harry spoke first at the event, which coincided with World Mental Health Day, and addressed the lingering mental health effects of global pandemic, including the rise in anxiety, depression and feelings of disconnection.'

Meghan followed, introducing the second panel moderated by journalist Katie Couric, while Harry watched from the audience.

At the conclusion of the panel discussions, Meghan and Harry shared a hug and exited the venue together to have lunch with Serena Williams at Soho House.

The onlooker continued:

'It felt so bleak. No crowds to greet them. And was very businesslike between the two of them. Was so interesting to see them in person,' the account on a royal-related Sub stack newsletter.

Meanwhile Meghan's latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has won a Signal Award in the category of Business People Shaping Culture.