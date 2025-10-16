King Charles’ Balmoral garden spark flood of praise from fans

New images of Balmoral Castle’s gardens bathed in early morning light have left royal fans in awe after being shared by King Charles’ official accounts.
Described by many as “heavenly,” the photos highlight immaculately trimmed flower beds, well-manicured hedges, and sunlight streaming across a section of the historic castle.
Followers were quick to leave glowing comments. "So atmospheric! It’s a breathtaking place," wrote one admirer, while others added, "Truly beautiful” and "That is heavenly beautiful."
The property spans 50,000 acres and is privately owned by King Charles which isn’t part of the Crown Estate. It holds deep personal significance, especially as a summer residence and a longstanding royal retreat.
Balmoral was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It’s where she spent much of her summers and, poignantly, where she passed away in 2022.
For many fans, these photographs are more than just pretty; they are a reminder of that connection.
In addition to sharing garden snapshots, Balmoral’s team is inviting people to upcoming events.
One highlighted event in the same social media update is a Christmas wreath making workshop, set to take place later this year, offering participants a chance to use seasonal foliage from the estate and connect with the grounds in a festive way.
