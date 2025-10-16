Queen Camilla joins farmers and children to celebrate Britain’s bounty

Queen Camilla shines in green at National Harvest Festival Service at Westminster Abbey

Queen Camilla brought a touch of autumnal elegance to Westminster Abbey as she attended the National Harvest Festival Service, celebrating Britain’s farmers and food charities.

The Queen Consort arrived in a stunning deep green dress paired with a matching hat, walking alongside the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

The uplifting service, held in central London, was organised by Love British Food, a leading food distribution charity, and featured a heartfelt message from King Charles III in the official Order of Service.

The ceremony was a rich blend of culture and compassion, with readings by actor Charles Dance, broadcaster Matt Baker, and Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

Around 2,000 guests gathered to mark the occasion, representing the UK’s food, farming, and redistribution sectors including The Trussell Trust, City Harvest, The Felix Project, and The Coronation Food Project.

During the moving ceremony, Simon Armitage delighted the congregation with his specially composed piece, Bread of Heaven.

The President of the National Farmers’ Union then led an Offertory Procession, joined by enthusiastic children from John Perryn Primary School in Ealing, who carried beautifully designed harvest boxes filled with produce donated to City Harvest.

After the service, the Queen met representatives from the food distribution charities including to learn more about their vital work supporting families across the UK.

She also took time to meet those involved in the day’s events and was presented with a charming posy of flowers by a young pupil from John Perryn Primary.

Outside the Abbey, Queen Camilla admired the eye catching floral and fresh food displays featuring a vintage tractor, traditional barrows and carts, food redistribution vans, and crates brimming with British produce.

All food from the displays will be donated after the service to local organisations, including the Abbey Centre, Tachbrook Youth & Social Club, King George’s Hostel, and the Mary Smith Pantry.