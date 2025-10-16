Kelsey Parker determined to expand family after losing son Phoenix at birth

Kelsey Parker is determined to expand her family, just four months after the heartbreaking loss of her stillborn son, Phoenix.

The past few years have not been easy for the 35-year-old media personality, 35.

In 2022, she faced unimaginable tragedy when her husband Tom, singer in the band The Wanted, died from a brain tumour at the age of 33.

Two years later in life, Kelsey found love again with her partner Will Lindsay. The couple began dating two years after Tom's passing, and eventually decided to grow their family together.

She already shares two children-Aurelia, 6, and Bodhi, who turns five this month-with her late husband.

Now, three months on from losing baby Phoenix, she opened up on the Mum's The World podcast, hosted by Georgia Jones (wife of McFly's Danny Jones), and revealed she still wants to try for another baby.

'I would love to another baby. It's not made me not want to have another baby. I think more its probably made me want a baby even more because I was so prepared to have a baby,' Kelsey shared.

'And you know, Will hasn't got his own children. He absolutely adores mine and they absolutely adore Will, which I am so lucky and fortune that they have got the most amazing relationship. 'But Will does want children of his own? if we can, then we will continue to try for a baby.'

Kelsey also reflected on her pregnancy with Phoenix, expressing some regret over how she handled it publicly.

'When I was actually pregnant with Phoenix, and this is my regret that I would have, that I feel like I hid a lot because I was so worried about what people actually thought about me and you know 'oh she's pregnant with another man's baby.'

This appearance marked Kelsey's return to the Mum's The World for the first time since Phoenix's death.