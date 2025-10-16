Buckingham Palace issues statement on King Charles' emotional reunion

The British monarch and the Brazilian Chief's emotional meeting was caught on camera

King Charles is reflecting on his emotional reunion with an old friend after decades.

His Majesty, 76, met with the Indigenous Brazilian leader and fellow environmentalist Chief Raoni Metuktire, 93, at St. James Palace after a “long time” — and potentially the last time. The following day on Thursday, October 16, King’s office later shared a statement accompanied by pictures of the moving meeting to the official Royal Family Instagram page.

“Last night at St James’s Palace, His Majesty joined scientists, business leaders and indigenous voices for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance — an organisation established by His Majesty as Prince of Wales in 2020,” read the caption.

“The evening followed a day of vital discussions exploring the relationships between Nature and human health, bringing together experts from across the globe to share knowledge and innovative solutions,” the caption continued.

King Charles — an advocate of environmental protection — had extended an invite to the leader of the Kayapo people, whose lifelong work for the protection of the Amazon rainforest earned him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

In footage shared by Rebecca English, the two leaders engaged in an emotional conversation facilitated by interpreters, with Charles telling the elder, “I haven’t seen you for so long."

The Chief replied, “[I’ve] been waiting for you a long time… to thank you for everything you do for Brazil and its indigenous people.”

Their mutual respect was on full display as they tenderly placed a hand on each other while talking.