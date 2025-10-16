Royals hold crisis meeting with legal team after Virginia Giuffre book

Prince William and Kate Middleton are springing into action as an emergency meeting is being called in to discuss the next set to steps ahead of the official release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

The Prince of Wales, who had already been at odds with his father King Charles about how to deal with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, had been “dreading” what is to come next.

Jeffery Epstein and Prince Andrew’s most vocal accuser Virginia’s story will be told in Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, which is co-written with author Amy Wallace.

Sources reveal that “statements are being discussed, schedules adjusted, and media advisers put on standby” as the book is set to release next week. Although, the excerpts published in the have already causes a stir among the senior royals, and King Charles is understood to be suffering a growing headache because of his brother.

“It feels like the calm before the storm,’ the insider told Closer magazine. “Everyone’s just waiting to see what the book says – and how bad it gets.”

The insider shared that “lawyers are ready” but the “humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable”. They noted that the future King and Queen have “drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew.”

They added, “It’s the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good.”

William and Kate want Andrew to be “permanently off the stage” after the harrowing claims and the disgraceful scandals that have continued to be a liability for the royal family’s reputation.