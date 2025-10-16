Princess Charlotte still outranks Prince Louis after royal role upgrade

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10-year-old Princess Charlotte has already earned herself praise for carrying herself with the grace of her mother and her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

However, her younger brother Prince Louis, who is only seven, also has quite the popularity with royal fans, given his cheeky antics.

King Charles, who is known as a doting granddad, has a special fondness for his granddaughter as it has been reported that royal “yearned” to have a daughter of his own. Hence, it comes as no surprise that a historic change in British history took place for Charlotte.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Prince Louis became the youngest royal to get his first ever royal patronage, which was declined by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The young prince was offered to become a patron of the World Conker Championship after Princess Kate revealed Louis’s love for collecting conkers.

While Louis marked an impressive milestone, his sister still outranks him. In a Channel 5 documentary exploring the roles royal members, historian Dr Nige Fletcher shared that “for the first time in British history” Charlotte has become an official part of the line of succession.

The change was made in 2013 by Queen Elizabeth, before the birth of Prince George, the eldest Wales sibling and the second in line to the throne.

“Princess Charlotte is in line after George, after a change in the law, and she now outranks her brother, Louis,” the historian said.