Princess Anne shifts focus on major milestone amid fresh setback to royals

Princess Anne seems to be taking charge of some important royal duties as King Charles suffers new headache courtesy of their disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

The Princess Royal, who is known to be the hardest working royal in the family, is living up to her title and diving into a number of key royal engagements in Devon at the behest of the Palace.

King Charles’s sister made a visit to South Molton depot in Devon on Thursday as she marked the 75th anniversary of British Wool.

Anne, who is President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), was given a tour of the the depot’s grading facilities, and she also met the staff and local farmers.

The CEO of the organisation, Andrew Hogley, CEO, said that it was “an enormous honour” to welcome the 75-year-old royal, who also shared a similar milestone with British Wool.

He called it a “truly special day celebrating UK farming, craftsmanship, and sustainable fashion” and added, “From past to future, British wool continues to champion farmers, makers, and rural communities – and today’s royal visit is a fitting tribute to this enduring story.”

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that on Thursday, Anne is also attending the Senior Fellows Buffet Lunch in her capacity as patron to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

Following that, the Princess Royal will be at the Autumn in the City Dinner at the Savoy as the patron of the Save the Children UK.

The appearances come as Prince Andrew’s scandal continues to plague the royal family reputation. In a fresh blow, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir had brought to light new harrowing details about the Andrew’s alleged illicit activities with underaged girls.

The amount of controversies and scandals that have emerged about Andrew, it has been putting a pressure on the King to take a stricter action against him. Experts believe that Andrew may be losing his Knight of the Garter title after his latest embarrassment.