Why Sarah Ferguson will not leave Andrew despite ultimate humiliation

Sarah Ferguson will not leave Andrew Mountbatten Windsor despite their exile.

The ex spouses, who share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will continue to be a part of each other’s life even after Royal shame.

A source told Hello! Magazine : "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by January 25. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”

“Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “Unless Fergie knows something about her ex husband that we don’t, I think she’ll continue to be part of his life, even if she doesn’t share his new home. They’ve shared so much, good and bad, it’s hard to see how they would ever be truly divorced.”