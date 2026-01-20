Meghan Markle’s laundry list of demands finally gets answer by King Charles?

Amid reports that Meghan Markle has handed a laundry list of demands, to her father-in-law, given rumors of their return to England for visits as well as for the 2027 Invictus Games, it appears answers have finally come out, allegedly.

For those unversed with the demands, a Montecito spy claims, Meghan on her own “has no intention of going back and is doing everything in her power to avoid it” but she’s given “Harry a few firm demands she wants him to achieve ahead of the trip.”

Whether that be use of private jets, or tagging on a European holiday, according to Woman’s Day. Even opening the Invictus Games was part of her list of demands and the outlet claims its left Prince Harry sweating.

Not just because of conversation it would require, allegedly but also because the list also includes “a photo op in public with Kate – as well as an apology in private, which the newspapers will conveniently find out about.”

Finally yet importantly, an “invitation to stay with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove House” is also part of it.

Since that dropped a new bit of insight has come up, and according to royal columnist Phil Dampier, “it’s being reported that the King might let the pair live at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire while the Games are on, and I can believe it.”

Because “I know for a fact that before Harry left the royal family, Charles had always intended to gift him the house.”

Plus “there’s no doubt the King wants a reconciliation with Harry and he may accept an invitation to open the Games in July 2027 – even though it coincides with Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday,” he added before concluding.