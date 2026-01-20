Prince Harry deserves UK security: ‘Didn’t choose his fate’

Prince Harry deserves taxpayer funded security, claims an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently fighting the Home Office over special security for himself and family upon future UK visits, is asking for his birth right.

Royal expert Robert Jobson writes for Hello!: “Harry didn't choose to be born sixth in line to the throne, or to inherit the fame and unwanted attention that comes with it. “

“Unlike other veterans, Harry remains a named target. His decision to publish details about his Afghanistan service in his memoir Spare certainly didn't help,” he noted.

Meanwhile, former senior Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe MVO earlier stated: ''Given where we sit politically at the moment, and the publicity over the past few years, plus the fact his father is not in the best of health, it would be wrong not to give him full Scotland Yard protection.

''The fall-out would be huge if anything were to go wrong.''

Inspector Wharfe added: ''A full security package is justified now rather than relying on liaison arrangements that do not allow proper access. I have changed my view from when he first left for California because of the current volatile state of the world.''