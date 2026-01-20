Sarah Ferguson & Andrew turn volatile and makes Buckingham Palace’s biggest fear come true

It seems Princess Diana’s letters, correspondences and personal items are on Sarah Ferguson’s list to pawn, now that her personal finances have come under the radar and King Charles has left her out of the housing arrangement he has set up for his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

For those unversed with the circumstances that have gotten the former Duchess into this predicament, it all relates to her and her ex-husband’s connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As well as the vehement denial they both shared, prior to the publishing of emails, obtained by the Mail on Sunday where they were exposed for having had multiple conversations.

Later the Department of Justice also released pictures that showed Sarah Ferguson hanging out with Ghislaine Maxwell, a British former socialite and fellow party found guilty of engaging in child sex trafficking.

Now with her lifestyle on the line, given that in the past even Queen Elizabeth had to pay off her debt at one point, the ex-royal seems to be considering a transformation of the Royal Lodge.

According to a report by RadarOnline, a source has come forward with a warning against the ‘sneaky’ Duchess that is taking stock of the valuable items she has in her personal connection, relating to members of the Firm, both alive and dead.

Reportedly, “the collection of loot at the Lodge goes well beyond jewelry. It includes private letters, intimate photographs, personal recordings and royal keepsakes, material that could command enormous sums if sold discreetly.”

Furthermore, “any sentiment there was for these objects has fallen away, the focus for Andrew now is purely financial,” they also said.

What is pertinent to mention in this whole thing is that “Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from Diana that she considers priceless.”

Over the years the insider claims Fergie has been ‘meticulous’ about keeping hold of her past, whether that be her wedding mementos to gifts given over the years as well as personal correspondence, including letters from Princess Diana that she regards as “beyond value.”

For staffers, courtiers and others within the royal circles, “the prospect of Diana’s private correspondence being sold has deeply unsettled the palace,” they admit. “That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis.”

There are even items in her possession that are linked to the late Queen and are charged with “profound historical and emotional significance.” So “even if Andrew argues they are his to sell, the visual impact of putting them on the market would be deeply damaging.”

Before concluding the source also admitted, “senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale.”

Because “the prospect of private letters, recordings and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario.”

Even damage control has not shown much benefit because “any attempt to move forward would be impossible to contain,” the insiders warn. “The appearance of even a single item would trigger immediate and widespread fallout. But Andrew and Sarah seem intent on turning the Lodge into some sort of pawn shop source by collecting together goods they think they can auction off to the highest bidder. If they go ahead with this, their departure from royal life may end in the most volatile way yet.”