Sarah Ferguson resorts to a cynical attempt at survival and runa out of lives

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s unofficial biographer Andrew Lownie has just stepped forward to weigh in on the ‘death’ of Sarah Ferguson’s ability to rebuild her brand and image.

For those unversed with the circumstances that have gotten the former Duchess into this predicament, it all relates to her and her ex-husband’s connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As well as the vehement denial, they both shared, prior to the publishing of emails, obtained by the Mail on Sunday where they were exposed for having had multiple conversations.

Later the Department of Justice also released pictures that showed Sarah Ferguson hanging out with Ghislaine Maxwell, a British former socialite and fellow party found guilty of engaging in child sex trafficking.

In light of this the biographer spoke to Marie Claire and highlighted this fall from grace by quoting a friend of Fergie, Madame Vasso that claims, the former Duchess “always stressed how important being an HRH was to her, not least because she felt it gave her the respect she believed was her due as a member of the Royal Family.”

But with her email correspondences, and denial of association he feels she has official “run out of lives and is totally discredited.”

“No sensible business or charity wants to have any association with her,” he even said. “I've described her in the past as the 'Houdini of the Royal Family' but even in Australia and U.S. she has no future. She has been caught out in too many lies.”

In his eyes even the time when she was caught selling access to Andrew, back in 2010, was something she was able to recover by reinventing herself” and going on chat shows “playing the part of victim, claiming she had learnt her lesson” and even added some blame on her childhood.

But this time around Mr Lownie, a man dubbed Andrew’s unofficial biographer admitted before signing off, “I think few will buy it as anything more than a cynical attempt at survival.”