Prince Andrew falls to new low as Virginia Giuffre memoir exposes ‘truth’

It was thought that things for Prince Andrew could not get worse but that theory was proven wrong as Jeffery Epstein’s most vocal accuser lifted the lid on her truth from beyond the grave.

King Charles’s errant brother was already on the verge of losing his remaining royal privileges along with the residual dignity from his slew of controversies and scandals when Virginia Giuffre’s new memoir detailed her story of assault involving the disgraced royal.

In an excerpt published in The Guardian, Virginia shared her account of how she met the Duke of York for the first time in March 2001, when she was 17.

Epstein’s accomplice and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, had met with Virginia and called her for a ‘job interview’.

Recounting her introduction to Andrew, Ghislaine had told her, “It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince! Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready.”

Virginia was forced to follow Epstein orders and serve Andrew. In the memoir, she explained that Andrew was “entitled” and “believed having s-x with me was his birthright”.

It is important to note that Virginia was underaged and threatened to keep quiet about the illicit activities that went down in Epstein’s properties. She claimed that she was forced to have intercourse with Andrew on three separate occasions.

Co-written with author Amy Wallace, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is the testimony of Virginia, who died by suicide in Australia in April 2025.

Even though Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, he did make a financial settlement with Virginia in 2022 after she came out with her story.