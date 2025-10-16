Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about ex Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian looks back at Pete Davidson romance which left her ‘hurt’

Kim Kardashian reflected on her relationship with Pete Davidson which had an abrupt ending because of her ex-husband Kanye West.

The 44-year-old reality star had a vulnerable conversation with Alex Cooper on her podcast, in which she admitted how she felt sad for the SNL alum, 31.

Cooper asked Kardashian how her approach to dating has changed since her messy divorce with the rapper, on the Wednesday, October 15 episode of Call Her Daddy.

The Kardashians star admitted that it has “definitely” affected that, since she has grown wearier of getting close to people because of the fear of what West might do.

When the host brought up her past relationship with Davidson and recalled the music video the Carnival singer created against him, the SKIMS founder acknowledged, "That made me feel really sad. That really wasn't fair for him."

Looking back fondly, Kardashian added, "And I felt so sad and sorry for him and he was such a great man [who] was like, 'I got this, don't worry, it's all good.' Or at least acted that way."

However, she continued, "It just, it must suck to be put in that position. So it's had me put up this guard where I don't want to put anyone in that position."

Due to this dilemma, Kardashian shared that she tries to stay away from dating itself, but she knows that she will have to let the fear go at some point.

The video Cooper referred to, was for West’s song, Eazy which showed Davidson being kidnapped, ties up, and buried alive. It caused a stir when it was released in 2022, and soon after Kardashian and the actor parted ways.