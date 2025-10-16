Palace releases statement as Prince Louis receives first-ever royal role

King Charles’s cheeky little grandson, Prince Louis, who has captured the hearts of royal fans with his antics during public appearances, was given a special honour after mum Kate Middleton’s statement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seemingly to be left surprised as their seven-year-old son received an unexpected working royal position.

Kensington Palace issued a statement about the role offered to Louis, which Prince William and Princess Kate had refused on his behalf.

Louis was offered to become a patron of the World Conker Championships after Kate had revealed to First Lady of US Melania Trump that her youngest son had been collecting conkers around the Palace.

According to a report, Palace aides were amused by the offer but William and Kate declined it.

“We really appreciate the invite but currently Prince Louis is ‘conker-trating’ on his studies,” the spokesperson said in a witty statement.

During the US State Visit last month, Princess Kate accompanied Melania Trump for a stroll at the Frogmore Gardens to learn about Scouts’ Squirrels programme for their historic first outing.

In a candid moment, Kate said, “We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere.” She added that her son even put the conkers in his toy trucks and played with them.

Louis, along with his siblings Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, loves to play in the outdoors as William and Kate have ensured their children are able to connect with nature.